UpHealth (UPH) Falls 2.37% on March 10

Shares of UpHealth Inc (NYSE: UPH) lost 2.37% Thursday.

As of 12:18:02 est, UpHealth sits at $2.05 and has fallen $0.05 per share in trading so far.

UpHealth has moved 8.66% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 5.80% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-17.

About UpHealth Inc

GigCapital Global is a Private-to-Public Equity investment group, sponsoring and operating Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPAC', also known as Blank-Check companies). Founded in 2017 by Dr. Avi Katz, the GigCapital Group and its sponsored SPACs are led by an affiliated team of technology industry experts, deploying a unique Mentor-Investors™ methodology to partner with exceptional privately-held and U.S. and non-U.S. public technology companies led by dedicated, innovative entrepreneurs. The GigCapital Group companies offer financial, operational and executive mentoring to U.S. and global private, and non-U.S. public companies, in order to accelerate their path from inception and as a privately-held entity into the growth-stage as a publicly traded company in the U.S. The partnership of the GigCapital Group with these companies continues through an organic and roll-up strategy growth post the transition to a public company.

