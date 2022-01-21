Univest (UVSP) falls 2.08% for January 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UVSP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Univest Financial Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: UVSP) stock fell $0.64, accounting for a 2.08% decrease. Univest opened at $30.62 before trading between $31.28 and $30.07 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Univest’s market cap fall to $886,120,771 on 68,999 shares -above their 30-day average of 58,129.

About Univest Financial Corp

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $6.3 billion in assets and $4.1 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and York, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

