Univest (UVSP) falls 0.67% on Moderate Volume January 10

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ: UVSP) shares fell 0.67%, or $0.21 per share, to close Monday at $31.17. After opening the day at $31.43, shares of Univest fluctuated between $31.56 and $30.94. 61,715 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 74,969. Monday's activity brought Univest’s market cap to $917,925,704.

Univest is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania..

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $6.3 billion in assets and $4.1 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and York, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

