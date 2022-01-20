Universal (UVV) falls 0.37% on Moderate Volume January 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UVV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Universal Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: UVV) stock fell $0.21, accounting for a 0.37% decrease. Universal opened at $56.47 before trading between $56.62 and $55.70 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Universal’s market cap fall to $1,385,395,719 on 95,535 shares -below their 30-day average of 118,598.

About Universal Corp.

Universal Corporation operates in more than 30 countries spanning five continents. Our primary subsidiary, Universal Leaf Tobacco Company, Incorporated, is responsible for the largest portion of the company's business, the procurement and processing of a variety of leaf tobaccos for and providing supply chain services to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. Universal Corp, is the leading global supplier of leaf tobacco and also have other agro-related businesses that fit with its core competencies.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

