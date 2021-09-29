Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, (USAP) falls 4.20% in Active Trading on September 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USAP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: USAP) stock fell $0.43, accounting for a 4.20% decrease. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, opened at $10.19 before trading between $10.20 and $9.82 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Universal Stainless & Alloy Products,’s market cap fall to $87,573,366 on 30,102 shares -above their 30-day average of 15,773.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, employs around 300 people with a head office in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and heavy equipment manufacturing.

