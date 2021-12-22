Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, (USAP) falls 0.26% in Active Trading on December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USAP - Market Data & News Trade

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAP), a Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, company, fell to close at $7.68 Tuesday after losing $0.02 (0.26%) on volume of 28,077 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $7.83 to a low of $7.50 while Universal Stainless & Alloy Products,’s market cap now stands at $68,571,709.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, currently has roughly 300 employees.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, power generation, oil and gas, and heavy equipment manufacturing.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

