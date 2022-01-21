Universal Insurance (UVE) falls 1.96% on Moderate Volume January 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UVE - Market Data & News Trade

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: UVE) shares fell 1.96%, or $0.36 per share, to close Thursday at $17.97. After opening the day at $18.33, shares of Universal Insurance fluctuated between $18.63 and $17.90. 180,860 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 208,952. Thursday's activity brought Universal Insurance’s market cap to $560,082,275.

Universal Insurance is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida..

About Universal Insurance Holdings Inc

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. The company develops, markets, and writes insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and performs substantially all other insurance-related services for its primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. The company sells insurance products through both its appointed independent agents and through its direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida).

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

