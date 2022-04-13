Universal Health Realtyome (UHT) Climbs 1.06% on April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UHT - Market Data & News Trade

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) has risen $0.61 (1.06%) and is currently sitting at $58.20, as of 12:14:39 est on April 13.

17,471 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 1.47% over the last 5 days and shares fell 1.04% over the last 30 days.

Universal Health Realtyome is set to release earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-one investments in twenty states.

