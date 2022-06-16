Universal Electronics (UEIC) Falls 6.09% on June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UEIC - Market Data & News Trade

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) has dropped $1.615 (6.09%) and is currently sitting at $24.89, as of 12:16:49 est on June 16.

17,250 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 3.36% over the last 5 days and shares lost 1.67% over the last 30 days.

Universal Electronics expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world's leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets.

