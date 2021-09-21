Universal Electronics (UEIC) falls 4.15% in Light Trading on September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UEIC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Universal Electronics Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: UEIC) stock fell $2.13, accounting for a 4.15% decrease. Universal Electronics opened at $50.22 before trading between $51.60 and $48.51 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Universal Electronics’s market cap fall to $663,121,186 on 53,051 shares -below their 30-day average of 63,890.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world's leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

