Universal Electronics (UEIC) falls 1.90% in Light Trading on October 11

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), a Scottsdale, Arizona, company, fell to close at $47.44 Monday after losing $0.92 (1.90%) on volume of 32,712 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $49.25 to a low of $47.44 while Universal Electronics’s market cap now stands at $639,659,802.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world's leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

