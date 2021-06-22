Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) gains 2.2500% for June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UEIC - Market Data & News Trade

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) shares gained 2.2500% to end trading Monday at $49.53 per share - a net change of $1.09. Shares traded between $49.63 and $48.20 throughout the day.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world's leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

