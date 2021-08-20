Unitil (UTL) gains 0.10% on Moderate Volume August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UTL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Unitil Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: UTL) stock gained $0.05, accounting for a 0.10% increase. Unitil opened at $49.23 before trading between $50.00 and $49.18 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Unitil’s market cap rise to $746,655,362 on 58,393 shares -below their 30-day average of 94,096.

About Unitil Corp.

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. Unitil Corporation is committed to the communities it serves and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil's operating utilities serve approximately 107,100 electric customers and 85,600 natural gas customers. Other subsidiaries include Usource, Unitil's non-regulated business segment, which the Company divested in the first quarter or 2019.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

