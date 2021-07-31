Unitil. (UTL) falls 0.30% in Active Trading on July 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UTL - Market Data & News Trade

Unitil Corp. (NYSE: UTL) fell to close at $52.92 Friday after losing $0.16 (0.30%) on volume of 44,992 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $53.47 to a low of $52.46 while Unitil.’s market cap now stands at $796,058,520.

About Unitil Corp.

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. Unitil Corporation is committed to the communities it serves and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil's operating utilities serve approximately 107,100 electric customers and 85,600 natural gas customers. Other subsidiaries include Usource, Unitil's non-regulated business segment, which the Company divested in the first quarter or 2019.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

