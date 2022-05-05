Uniti (UNIT) Drops 4.53% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange unit - Market Data & News Trade

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) has lost $0.565 (4.53%) and is currently sitting at $11.86, as of 12:24:17 est on May 5.

599,910 shares have been traded today.

The Company fell 0.95% over the last 5 days and shares lost 9.96% over the last 30 days.

Uniti expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Uniti visit the company profile.

About Uniti Group Inc

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2020, Uniti owns over 123,000 fiber route miles, approximately 6.9 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

