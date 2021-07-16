Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) gains 0.65% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange unit - Market Data & News Trade

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares gained 0.65%, or $0.07 per share, to close Thursday at $10.84. After opening the day at $10.77, shares of Uniti fluctuated between $10.84 and $10.61. 1,674,673 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,682,895. Thursday's activity brought Uniti’s market cap to $2,530,579,756.

Uniti is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas..

About Uniti Group Inc

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2020, Uniti owns over 123,000 fiber route miles, approximately 6.9 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Visit Uniti Group Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Uniti Group Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Uniti Group Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer