United (UTHR) falls 1.20% to Close at $193.04 on October 11

United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) shares fell 1.20%, or $2.34 per share, to close Monday at $193.04. After opening the day at $194.13, shares of United fluctuated between $195.75 and $192.35. 373,706 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 336,569. Monday's activity brought United’s market cap to $8,672,029,544.

United is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, and employs more than 920 people.

About United Therapeutics Corp

United Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the strength of a balanced, value-creating biotechnology model. We are confident in our future thanks to our fundamental attributes, namely our obsession with quality and innovation, the power of our brands, our entrepreneurial culture and our bioinformatics leadership. We also believe that our determination to be responsible citizens - having a positive impact on patients, the environment and society - will sustain our success in the long term. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC, we are focused on addressing the acute national shortage of transplantable lungs and other organs with a variety of technologies that either delay the need for such organs or expand the supply. Lung Biotechnology is the first public benefit corporation subsidiary of a public biotechnology or pharmaceutical company.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

