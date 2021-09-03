United States Steel (X) falls 0.07% for September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange X - Market Data & News Trade

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) shares fell 0.07%, or $0.02 per share, to close Thursday at $26.94. After opening the day at $26.96, shares of United States Steel fluctuated between $27.77 and $26.84. 14,697,359 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 18,969,544. Thursday's activity brought United States Steel’s market cap to $7,277,264,403.

United States Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 29800 people.

About United States Steel Corp.

Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries. The company's Best of BothSM integrated and mini-mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With renewed emphasis on innovation and customer focus, the company produces cutting-edge products such as U. S. Steel's proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

