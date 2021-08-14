United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) falls 1.11% for August 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange USLM - Market Data & News Trade

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ: USLM) shares fell 1.11%, or $1.71 per share, to close Friday at $152.08. After opening the day at $154.38, shares of United States Lime & Minerals fluctuated between $152.08 and $150.90. 6,551 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 3,236. Friday's activity brought United States Lime & Minerals’s market cap to $860,541,790.

United States Lime & Minerals is headquartered in Dallas, Texas..

About United States Lime & Minerals Inc.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed public company with headquarters in Dallas, Texas, is a manufacturer of lime and limestone products, supplying primarily the construction (including highway, road and building contractors), industrial (including paper and glass manufacturers), environmental (including municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities and flue gas treatment processes), metals (including steel producers), oil and gas services, roof shingle manufacturers and agriculture (including poultry and cattle feed producers) industries. The Company operates lime and limestone plants and distribution facilities in Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Arkansas Lime Company, Colorado Lime Company, Texas Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company - Shreveport, U.S. Lime Company - St. Clair and U.S. Lime Company - Transportation. In addition, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, U.S. Lime Company - O & G, LLC, has royalty and non-operating working interests pursuant to an oil and gas lease and a drillsite agreement on its Johnson County, Texas property, located in the Barnett Shale Formation.

