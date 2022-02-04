United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) falls 8.12% on Moderate Volume February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UNG - Market Data & News

United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSE: UNG) shares fell 8.12%, or $1.4 per share, to close Friday at $15.84. After opening the day at $16.81, shares of United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Natural Gas Fund fluctuated between $17.16 and $15.70. 10,665,986 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 10,693,379. Friday's activity brought United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Natural Gas Fund’s market cap to $316,555,874.

Visit United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Natural Gas Fund’s profile for more information.

