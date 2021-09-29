United States Antimony (UAMY) falls 3.82% to Close at $0.86 on September 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UAMY - Market Data & News

United States Antimony Corp. (NYSE: UAMY) shares fell 3.82%, or $0.034 per share, to close Tuesday at $0.86. After opening the day at $0.88, shares of United States Antimony fluctuated between $0.89 and $0.85. 1,605,605 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,029,748. Tuesday's activity brought United States Antimony’s market cap to $90,687,478.

About United States Antimony Corp.

United States Antimony Corporation (USAC)is a rapidly growing natural resource company that is increasing its raw material supply of antimony from properties in Mexico and third parties around the world. USAC has produced various antimony products since 1969 and is a fully integrated mining, transportation, milling, smelting, and selling company. USAC operates the only significant antimony smelter in the United States and it is in a "sold out" condition. The Company has proven experience in underground and open pit mining, flotation and gravimetric milling, crushing and screening, dry grinding, cyanide leaching, precious metal refining, pyro-metallurgy, and marketing. Operations include a smelter and a precious metal refinery in Montana, and a smelter and three mills in Mexico. Three Mexican properties supply direct shipping ore (DSO) or mill feed for the Mexican operations. The Los Juarez property and mill at Puerto Blanco are being permitted to start gold and silver production that will supplement the antimony values and identify the Company as a "precious metal producer." USAC owns 100% of the Bear River Zeolite, Corp. mine in southeast Idaho that management regards as one of the best zeolite properties in the world due to its high cation exchange capacity, low sodium content, hardness, uniformity, high potassium content, large surface area, and low clay and impurity content.

Visit United States Antimony Corp.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

