United Rentals, (URI) falls 2.67% to Close at $313.04 on March 1

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) shares fell 2.67%, or $8.58 per share, to close Tuesday at $313.04. After opening the day at $320.05, shares of United Rentals, fluctuated between $320.99 and $310.00. 627,985 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 663,558. Tuesday's activity brought United Rentals,’s market cap to $22,670,952,202.

United Rentals, is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, and employs more than 18800 people.

About United Rentals, Inc.

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,169 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 18,900 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $14.13 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

