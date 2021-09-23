United Parcel Service, (UPS) falls 2.34% for September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UPS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B Inc’s (NYSE: UPS) stock fell $4.43, accounting for a 2.34% decrease. United Parcel Service, opened at $182.59 before trading between $187.31 and $182.12 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw United Parcel Service,’s market cap fall to $160,173,320,000 on 4,229,836 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,285,829.

United Parcel Service, employs around 481000 people with a head office in Atlanta, Georgia.

About United Parcel Service, Inc. - Class B

UPS, one of the world's largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company's more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to being a steward of the environment and positively contributing to the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion.

