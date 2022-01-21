United Natural Foods (UNFI) falls 7.30% on Strong Volume January 20

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares fell 7.30%, or $3 per share, to close Thursday at $38.08. After opening the day at $40.97, shares of United Natural Foods fluctuated between $41.37 and $38.06. 1,481,610 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 461,028. Thursday's activity brought United Natural Foods’s market cap to $2,211,878,171.

United Natural Foods is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, and employs more than 19000 people.

About United Natural Foods Inc.

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

