United Natural Foods (UNFI) Climbs 5.62% on May 25

Today United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) is trading 5.62% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:13:33 est, was $41.10. United Natural Foods has risen $2.16 so far today.

155,582 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, United Natural Foods has moved YTD 21.66%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-08.

About United Natural Foods Inc.

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America.

