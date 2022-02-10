United Micro Electronics (UMC) falls 3.12% for February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UMC - Market Data & News Trade

United Micro Electronics - ADR (NYSE: UMC) shares fell 3.12%, or $0.32 per share, to close Thursday at $9.93. After opening the day at $9.95, shares of United Micro Electronics fluctuated between $10.22 and $9.88. 9,251,280 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 11,819,629. Thursday's activity brought United Micro Electronics’s market cap to $24,791,730,528.

United Micro Electronics is headquartered in Hsinchu, Hsinchu..

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

