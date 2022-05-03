United Insurance (UIHC) Gains 3.14% on May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UIHC - Market Data & News Trade

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UIHC) shares moved 3.14%, or $0.07 per share, as on 12:16:54 est today. Since opening at $2.25, 62,510 shares of United Insurance have traded hands and the stock has traded between $2.33 and $2.24.

Already the company is down 47.68%.

United Insurance expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About United Insurance Holdings Corp

Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries and one majority owned insurance subsidiary through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims.

