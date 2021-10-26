United Insurance (UIHC) drops 11.36% on Strong Volume October 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UIHC - Market Data & News Trade

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UIHC) shares dropped 11.36%, or $0.5 per share, to close Monday at $3.90. After opening the day at $4.37, shares of United Insurance fluctuated between $4.37 and $3.68. 714,752 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 321,236. Monday's activity brought United Insurance’s market cap to $168,506,594.

United Insurance is headquartered in St Petersburg, Florida..

About United Insurance Holdings Corp

Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries and one majority owned insurance subsidiary through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims.

To get more information on United Insurance Holdings Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: United Insurance Holdings Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

