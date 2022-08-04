United Fire (UFCS) Loses 18.53% on August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UFCS - Market Data & News Trade

Today United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ: UFCS) is trading 18.53% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:07:30 est, was $26.25. United Fire has moved $5.98 so far today.

54,151 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, United Fire has moved YTD 40.64%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on United Fire visit the company profile.

About United Fire Group Inc

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, United Fire Group, Inc., through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, and it's represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of 'A' (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

To get more information on United Fire Group Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: United Fire Group Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles