United Fire (UFCS) falls 0.90% to Close at $23.06 on October 6

United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ: UFCS) shares fell 0.90%, or $0.21 per share, to close Wednesday at $23.06. After opening the day at $23.01, shares of United Fire fluctuated between $23.68 and $22.50. 30,467 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 71,164. Wednesday's activity brought United Fire’s market cap to $579,205,860.

About United Fire Group Inc

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, United Fire Group, Inc., through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, and it's represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of 'A' (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

