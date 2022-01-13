United Fire (UFCS) falls 0.87% for January 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UFCS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, United Fire Group Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: UFCS) stock fell $0.21, accounting for a 0.87% decrease. United Fire opened at $24.21 before trading between $24.95 and $24.00 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw United Fire’s market cap fall to $603,447,007 on 80,014 shares -below their 30-day average of 117,615.

About United Fire Group Inc

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, United Fire Group, Inc., through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, and it's represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of 'A' (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

