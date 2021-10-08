United Airlines (UAL) falls 1.39% for October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UAL - Market Data & News Trade

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) shares fell 1.39%, or $0.7 per share, to close Thursday at $49.52. After opening the day at $50.82, shares of United Airlines fluctuated between $50.90 and $49.21. 10,812,061 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 12,679,517. Thursday's activity brought United Airlines’s market cap to $16,025,308,877.

United Airlines is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois..

About United Airlines Holdings Inc

United's shared purpose is 'Connecting People. Uniting the World.' The Company is more focused than ever on its commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 358 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 788 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express partners operate 560 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 195 countries via 26 member airlines.

The Daily Fix

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

