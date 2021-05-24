United Airlines Running Contest for Year of Free Flights for Those Getting COVID-19 Vaccines

Image source: United Airlines

United Airlines announced Monday it is giving passengers a chance to win a year of free flights in exchange for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

As part of the “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes, frequent fliers enrolled in the MileagePlus loyalty program who upload their vaccination records to United’s mobile app or website through June 22 are eligible to win a roundtrip flight for two passengers “to anywhere in the world United flies,” the Chicago-based airline said.

Five randomly-selected grand prize winners will be announced on July 1, United said.

The carrier will also give away 30 pairs of tickets to any destination that United flies throughout the month of June.

In a press release, United’s chief executive officer Scott Kirby said, “We are proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot.”

“Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel – and we know our customers are eager to fly,” said Kirby. “We’re excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away.”

United’s announcement comes as the White House continues to seek out businesses to help encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

A number of companies, including McDonald’s Corporation, Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation and Shake Shack, have joined the push by offering freebies to those who are fully vaccinated.

Nearly 130 million Americans have now been fully vaccinated, about 39.3% of the total US population. Over 163 million people, almost a quarter of the country, have received at least one dose, according to the CDC.

Source: Equities News