Unisys (UIS) falls 1.09% in Light Trading on August 26

Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS), a Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, company, fell to close at $23.58 Thursday after losing $0.26 (1.09%) on volume of 159,833 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $24.18 to a low of $23.50 while Unisys’s market cap now stands at $1,582,591,177.

Unisys currently has roughly 22000 employees.

About Unisys Corp.

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

