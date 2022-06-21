Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Drops 7.29% on June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UFAB - Market Data & News

Shares of Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSE: UFAB) moved 7.29% Tuesday.

As of 11:29:21 est, Unique Fabricating sits at $1.40 and has fallen $0.11 per share in trading so far.

Unique Fabricating has moved 7.86% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 22.96% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Unique Fabricating Inc

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures components for customers in the automotive and industrial appliance markets. The Company's solutions are comprised of multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components and utilized in noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Unique leverages proprietary manufacturing processes, including die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding to manufacture a wide range of products including air management products, heating ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), seals, fender stuffers, air ducts, acoustical insulation, door water shields, gas tank pads, light gaskets, topper pads, mirror gaskets and glove box liners. The Company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

