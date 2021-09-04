Union (UNB) falls 2.59% to Close at $33.90 on September 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UNB - Market Data & News Trade

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNB) fell to close at $33.90 Friday after losing $0.9 (2.59%) on volume of 6,081 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $35.08 to a low of $33.79 while Union’s market cap now stands at $152,037,263.

About Union Bankshares, Inc.

Union Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Union Bankshares, Inc., has been helping people buy homes and local businesses create jobs in area communities since 1891. Headquartered in Morrisville, VT, Union Bank is a full service bank offering deposit, loan, trust and commercial banking services throughout northern Vermont and northwestern New Hampshire. Union Bank has earned an outstanding reputation for residential lending programs and is an SBA Preferred Lender. Union Bank has received an "Outstanding" rating for its compliance with the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). An institution in this group has an excellent record of helping to meet the credit needs of its assessment area, particularly in low-and moderate income neighborhoods, in a manner consistent with its resources and capabilities.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

