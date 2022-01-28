Unifirst (UNF) falls 2.01% to Close at $184.65 on January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UNF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Unifirst Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: UNF) stock fell $3.78, accounting for a 2.01% decrease. Unifirst opened at $188.67 before trading between $190.86 and $182.03 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Unifirst’s market cap fall to $2,808,148,521 on 49,426 shares -below their 30-day average of 61,981.

Unifirst employs around 14000 people with a head office in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Unifirst Corp.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

