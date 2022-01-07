UNIFI, (UFI) falls 1.69% on Moderate Volume January 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UFI - Market Data & News Trade

UNIFI, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), a Greensboro, North Carolina, company, fell to close at $23.23 Thursday after losing $0.4 (1.69%) on volume of 41,475 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $23.91 to a low of $23.06 while UNIFI,’s market cap now stands at $430,428,020.

About UNIFI, Inc.

Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE®, one of Unifi's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 23 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods and other consumer products. The Company's proprietary PROFIBER™ technologies offer increased performance, comfort, and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look, and feel better. Unifi continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial protection, UV protection, stretch, water resistance, and enhanced softness. Unifi collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive, and other industries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

