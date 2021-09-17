UMH Properties (UMH) falls 1.52% for September 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UMH - Market Data & News Trade

UMH Properties Inc (NYSE: UMH), a Freehold, New Jersey, company, fell to close at $23.99 Thursday after losing $0.37 (1.52%) on volume of 268,418 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $24.35 to a low of $23.79 while UMH Properties’s market cap now stands at $1,137,913,688.

UMH Properties currently has roughly 420 employees.

About UMH Properties Inc

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 126 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

