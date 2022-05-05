UMB (UMBF) Falls 3.91% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UMBF - Market Data & News Trade

Today UMB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UMBF) is trading 3.91% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:23:11 est, was $89.49. UMB has moved $3.65 so far today.

49,449 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, UMB has moved YTD 11.66%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on UMB visit the company profile.

About UMB Financial Corp.

UMB Financial Corporation is an American financial services holding company founded in 1913 as City Center Bank and based in Kansas City, Missouri. It offers complete banking, payment solutions, asset servicing and institutional investment management to customers

To get more information on UMB Financial Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: UMB Financial Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Decentralization Drives Progress Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable