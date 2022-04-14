UMB (UMBF) Falls 1.18% on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UMBF - Market Data & News Trade

UMB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UMBF) has lost $1.12 (1.18%) and sits at $93.79, as of 12:15:48 est on April 14.

42,638 shares have been traded today.

The Company fell 0.35% over the last 5 days and shares fell 5.75% over the last 30 days.

UMB is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

About UMB Financial Corp.

UMB Financial Corporation is an American financial services holding company founded in 1913 as City Center Bank and based in Kansas City, Missouri. It offers complete banking, payment solutions, asset servicing and institutional investment management to customers

