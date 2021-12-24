Ultralife (ULBI) falls 2.14% to Close at $5.96 on December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ULBI - Market Data & News Trade

Ultralife Corp (NASDAQ: ULBI) shares fell 2.14%, or $0.13 per share, to close Thursday at $5.96. After opening the day at $6.02, shares of Ultralife fluctuated between $6.12 and $5.93. 28,455 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 52,935. Thursday's activity brought Ultralife’s market cap to $95,841,264.

Ultralife is headquartered in Newark, New York..

About Ultralife Corp

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

