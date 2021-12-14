Ultralife (ULBI) falls 0.19% to Close at $5.21 on December 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ULBI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ultralife Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: ULBI) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.19% decrease. Ultralife opened at $5.18 before trading between $5.41 and $5.13 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Ultralife’s market cap fall to $83,780,702 on 41,562 shares -below their 30-day average of 43,635.

About Ultralife Corp

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

