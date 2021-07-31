Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) falls 0.65% for July 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RARE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: RARE) stock fell $0.52, accounting for a 0.65% decrease. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical opened at $79.98 before trading between $81.77 and $79.76 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s market cap fall to $5,387,146,575 on 372,030 shares -below their 30-day average of 432,118.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer