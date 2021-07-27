Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) falls 1.43% for July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UCTT - Market Data & News Trade

Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares fell 1.43%, or $0.74 per share, to close Monday at $51.14. After opening the day at $51.96, shares of Ultra Clean Hldgs fluctuated between $53.14 and $50.37. 327,903 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 422,928. Monday's activity brought Ultra Clean Hldgs’s market cap to $2,239,932,000.

Ultra Clean Hldgs is headquartered in Hayward, California..

About Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Visit Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer