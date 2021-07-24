Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) gains 0.37% for July 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ULTA - Market Data & News Trade

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares gained 0.37%, or $1.26 per share, to close Friday at $341.58. After opening the day at $341.30, shares of Ulta Beauty fluctuated between $344.41 and $340.32. 415,032 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 553,845. Friday's activity brought Ulta Beauty’s market cap to $18,704,085,978.

Ulta Beauty is headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, and employs more than 24,200 people.

About Ulta Beauty Inc

Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. Since 1990, the Company has brought together all things beauty, all in one place with more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty’s own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, brow, and make-up services. Ulta Beauty operates retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials and social content.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

