UFP (UFPT) falls 1.65% for September 14

UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT) shares fell 1.65%, or $1.08 per share, to close Tuesday at $64.47. After opening the day at $65.83, shares of UFP fluctuated between $66.13 and $64.27. 26,172 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 26,078. Tuesday's activity brought UFP’s market cap to $485,235,840.

UFP is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts..

About UFP Technologies Inc.

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films and plastics, UFP converts raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding and fabricating techniques. The Company is diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics and industrial markets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

