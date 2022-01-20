Ucommune (UK) falls 6.41% on Moderate Volume January 19

Ucommune International Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: UK) shares fell 6.41%, or $0.05 per share, to close Wednesday at $0.78. After opening the day at $0.77, shares of Ucommune fluctuated between $0.85 and $0.69. 306,698 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 623,311. Wednesday's activity brought Ucommune’s market cap to $56,894,526.

Ucommune International Limited is China's leading agile office space manager and provider. Founded in 2015, Ucommune has created a large-scale intelligent agile office ecosystem covering economically vibrant regions throughout China to empower its members with flexible and cost-efficient office space solutions. Ucommune's various offline agile office space services include self-operated models, such as U Space, U Studio, and U Design, as well as asset-light models, such as U Brand and U Partner. By leveraging its expertise in the industries of real estate and retail, Ucommune operates its agile office spaces with high efficiency and engages in the urban transformation of older and under-utilized buildings to redefine commercial real estate in China.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

