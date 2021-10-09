Ucommune (UK) falls 1.31% in Active Trading on October 8

Ucommune International Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: UK) shares fell 1.31%, or $0.0122 per share, to close Friday at $0.92. After opening the day at $0.93, shares of Ucommune fluctuated between $0.93 and $0.89. 129,579 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 94,690. Friday's activity brought Ucommune’s market cap to $71,429,908.

About Ucommune International Ltd - Class A

Ucommune International Limited is China's leading agile office space manager and provider. Founded in 2015, Ucommune has created a large-scale intelligent agile office ecosystem covering economically vibrant regions throughout China to empower its members with flexible and cost-efficient office space solutions. Ucommune's various offline agile office space services include self-operated models, such as U Space, U Studio, and U Design, as well as asset-light models, such as U Brand and U Partner. By leveraging its expertise in the industries of real estate and retail, Ucommune operates its agile office spaces with high efficiency and engages in the urban transformation of older and under-utilized buildings to redefine commercial real estate in China.

