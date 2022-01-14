Ucloudlink (UCL) falls 8.26% for January 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UCL - Market Data & News Trade

Ucloudlink Group Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: UCL) fell to close at $2.11 Thursday after losing $0.19 (8.26%) on volume of 79,707 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.36 to a low of $2.11 while Ucloudlink’s market cap now stands at $0.

About Ucloudlink Group Inc - ADR

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

